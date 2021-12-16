All about Eve … and a little Priscilla
Eve Hutcherson
She floats into the room, her hoop swaying beneath the pale green and black lace gown she wears so effortlessly for one born to the blue jeans and tee shirts of the 21st century. She fits seamlessly into the 1867 drawing room. She looks at home.
She should. She’s been choosing to live in the 1860s for the past several months.
Eve Hutcherson, rising freshman at the College of William and Mary, is fulfilling her Girl Scout Gold Award (equivalent to the Boy Scout Eagle Award) by presenting the results of her research on the life of Civil War era Cumberland resident Priscilla McKaig. The main source for her investigations has been McKaig’s own journal.
Housed in the Allegany County Historical Society collection at the Gordon-Roberts House, the journal tells, in Priscilla’s own words, what it was like to be a Confederate sympathizer in Union-held Maryland during the War Between the States. Eve’s abiding interest in history and her conviction that the books which record it should be preserved has led her to this moment.
So have years of participation in the Girl Scouts.
“Initially, I got drawn into Girl Scouting by my mom,” explains Eve. “She had been in Girl Scouts when she was growing up, with my grandmother serving as the troop leader. Once my sister and I were old enough, she continued this pattern and got us into Girl Scouting as well, serving as our troop leader. As I got older, I grew to greatly appreciate all of the opportunities and friendships that were possible through Girl Scouts. A few years ago, I was fortunate enough to be selected to attend Space Camp with a group of other Girl Scouts from across the country. This and other similar opportunities make me glad that I have remained in Girl Scouts.”
But the Gold Award is rare. Fewer than six percent of Girl Scouts earn it annually.
“The Gold Award was always in the back of my mind as something I wanted to achieve,” Eve admits, “however, it wasn’t until I began to devote more time to Girl Scouts during high school that this idea became more of a possibility. Once I decided to attempt the award, I took it as a personal challenge to myself to prove that I could do it. In hindsight, I am extremely glad that I decided to undertake this project because it helped me to develop my leadership skills, while allowing me to learn more about our lesser-known local history.”
The College of William and Mary was an obvious choice for one with Eve’s interests. “There are a few reasons I chose to come to William and Mary,” she says eagerly, “but the overarching theme between them is the rich history that is connected to the school and the community. William and Mary has one of the best colonial history programs in the country, and since I am considering studying that, I felt that this was a good fit for me. Along with this, Colonial Williamsburg is within walking distance – less than a mile away. Even without leaving campus, you can find quite the variety of history. William and Mary is home to the Wren Building, which is the oldest standing college building in the United States, so everywhere you look here there is a different story waiting to be told. These stories are what make the campus truly feel like home.”
As I watched her presentation in the drawing room at the Gordon-Roberts House, I was most struck by its thoroughness. Eve had clearly immersed herself in the McKaig Journal and could field any question about it – but her comprehensive knowledge of the period and of local lore was equally impressive.
“From the start, I knew that I wanted to work with the Allegany County Historical Society for this award because one aspect of Gold Award projects is that they have to relate to something you are passionate about. I had a general idea about that, but nothing else planned in regards to the project. After I read the journal, I was immediately hooked and decided to base my project off of it.”
Studying the journal in depth must have given her a pretty comprehensive picture of Priscilla McKaig.
“Just like with any person, Priscilla seemed to have her good days and bad. On the better days, I believe that Mrs. McKaig and I would have a decent amount in common, such as our enjoyment of talking to friends and family. However, more often than not, Priscilla would spend her days complaining about stomach troubles or general worries. I do not believe that we would have gotten along as well at these times.”
Eve Hutcherson thinks her post-college future will involve history in some form, possible archaeology.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to offer a bit of advice to those people currently struggling to find motivation in their projects,” she concludes. “Over the years, people would encourage me to break my projects up into smaller pieces and set achievable short-term goals in order to make the workload less overwhelming. It was not until this project that actually doing this became an absolute necessity to keep myself motivated. In my case, I had to break down my project into the initial proposal, then into creating the presentation, and so on until I found the project complete. Doing this helped to make the whole thing seem much less overwhelming because I was constantly focused with a single upcoming deadline.”
As Allegany Magazine was going to press, we checked in with the Hutcherson family and learned that Eve was told in October that she did indeed earn the Gold Award from Girl Scouts. Congratulations!
Meet all of this year's 25 Most Fascinating People in the December 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!