Promoted for Service
Joe George
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council filled a vacant council seat in mid-September 2021.
Joseph P. George, a retired CBIZ executive and member of the board of directors at Frostburg State University, was tapped as the newest City Council member. George was selected from a pool of 10 applicants who were vying to fill the seat vacated by Seth Bernard who stepped down due to career and family responsibilities.
“I’m certainly honored to be a part of the City Council and working for the citizens of Cumberland,” Joe told our sister publication the Cumberland Times-News shortly after being sworn in to the office. “I’m very impressed with the mayor and all the councilpersons. Their dedication and hard work and their love for the city is evident. I can see the passion that this group has.”
“Joe is already making a wonderful contribution,” said the Mayor. “He is fitting in well and you can tell by the way he handles himself that he has the experience and leadership to step right in and help the city.”
A 1972 graduate of Bishop Walsh High School, George retired in 2016 from CBIZ after 28 years of service as head of the select services division.
