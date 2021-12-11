Meet the Patron Saint of Lost Mountain
Josh Arnold
“I have known Josh Arnold since he was little. He went to school with my two daughters. I have been friends with his parents now for more than 50 years and they are a delightful family. Josh is whip smart and self taught and I have been casually (emphasis on casually) advising him on the business aspect of his enterprise since day one. I felt that and I feel now the has an easily franchised concept – not just because of Josh’s own personality but also in his non-traditional way of looking at barbecue. The pandemic and those things related to it have made things very difficult for the restaurant business and Josh’s business is no different. What sets Josh Arnold apart is his he is wanting to help his fellow man every single day.. He is focused on those less fortunate. He uses his platform to raise money for worthy causes and to make public those things that need that need done to help our fellow man. He’s not alone in this but it is one of the pillars of his vision for Lost Mountain Barbecue.” -- Bob Mayhew
Josh Arnold
In his own words:
Hometown: Romney, WV
How would we “know” you?
I am the owner of Lost Mountain BBQ Company. And maybe from countless fund drives for various charities or charitable causes, community Thanksgiving Dinners during Covid. A few people might know me from some theatre I have done in the area.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn?
I am an avid musical theater geek, and love to sing and perform
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what?
Make someone laugh, smile, or feel better about their day.
What was the hardest thing you did today?
Be in three places at once between both restaurant locations – one in Romney and the one in Downtown Cumberland – and also spend time with my family.
What do you do for fun?
I love Karaoke, and going to places I’ve never been.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures?
Rueben Sandwiches. No matter where I go, if it’s someplace I haven’t been before, if a Rueben is on the menu, I gotta try it.
Why does Allegany County feel like home?
There is a strong need for positivity here, progress, and ambition. I feel so many people with the means are sadly reluctant to invest in their hometown. Cumberland isn’t my hometown but my “pay it forward” mantra has so much room to flourish, grow, and be accepted here.
What two words best describe you?
Kick Ass
Meet all of this year's 25 Most Fascinating People in the December 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!