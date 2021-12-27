Promoted for Excellence
Kenneth Preston
The 2021 recipient of the Association of the U.S. Army’s highest award for distinguished and selfless service is retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth Preston, the association’s board of directors announced.
The 64-year-old Preston, a native of Mount Savage, Maryland, was the 13th and longest serving Army senior enlisted adviser, retiring in 2011 after 36 years in uniform including seven as the top NCO and adviser to two Army chiefs of staff, Gen. Peter Schoomaker and Gen. George Casey Jr.
“Words cannot adequately express the gratitude and honor of this selection to receive the Association of the United States Army’s George C. Marshall Award,” Preston said. “My heart and mind are so overwhelmed with the jubilation of this selection. I find it very difficult to take in the magnitude of this award.”
Retired Gen. Carter Ham, AUSA president and CEO, said Preston embodies the essence of the well-known phrase that NCOs are the backbone of the Army. “In awarding the Marshall Medal to SMA Preston, AUSA recognizes not only his extraordinary, lifelong service to the Army and to the nation, but also highlights the essential role of the noncommissioned officer throughout the Army’s history. It is more than fitting that he now receives the award personally for all that he has done.”
