From Cumberland to Humble…
The Writer’s Life of Kia Corthron
Kia Corthron, an internationally renowned author and playwright - and a Allegany High School alumnus - has published a new novel entitled Moon and the Mars.
“My novel takes place in Manhattan’s Five Points district, the notorious New York City nineteenth-century slum, in the years leading into the Civil War,” Kia said. “I focus on the intermingling communities of Irish and African-Americans in that neighborhood.”
Her debut novel, The Castle Cross the Magnet Carter, received many literary honors. It was the winner of the 2016 Center for Fiction First Novel Prize. It was a New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice, and listed on Powell's Books Best Fiction of 2017 - to name just a few of the accolades.
Kia is the daughter of Shirley Elaine Beckwith Corthron of Cumberland and James Leroye Corthron from Farmville, Virginia. Kia was born and raised in Cumberland with her two sisters Kim and Kara. Kia displayed a proclivity for writing at an early age. Her father worked for the paper mill and would bring home pens, pencils, paper and staplers. She would use the materials to write stories and create small books.
An eager student, Kia attended the old Centre Street (Elementary) School and she recalls that her second-grade teacher Mrs. Patricia Proudfoot made a significant impression on her.
“She was a very young teacher who I believe was fresh out of Frostburg State University. I (originally) wanted to be a teacher. It was Mrs. Proudfoot who first encouraged me to be a writer” Kia remembers fondly. “Eventually I did teach writing to various communities: graduate school playwriting students, inmates on death row, war veterans, incarcerated males and females. Most recently I led a zoom writing workshop for sufferers of COVID."
Kia later attended West Side Elementary (the Centre Street School closed) where she remembers another influential educator.
“I was in Mr. Frank Billard’s fifth grade class at West Side and I thought he was a terrific teacher.” Kia said. “Years later, he became principal of John Humbird Elementary, which my nieces attended.”
A graduate of Allegany High School, Kia studied at Frostburg State University for two years and then transferred to the University of Maryland to study radio, television and film.
“My last semester at the University of Maryland I enrolled in a playwriting class taught by Jewell Rhodes that changed the course of my life. She’s a terrific professor and one of the few black teachers I had during my formal education. She’s also a great novelist.”
Kia received the Van Lier fellowship at Manhattan Theatre Club in 1992, an event she considers her big break as a playwright.
“There have been numerous Van Lier theatre fellowships awarded in the decades since, but I believe mine was the first,” she says proudly.
Kia went on to author over 20 plays which were produced domestically and abroad. Her body of work is highly decorated. She was awarded the Windham Campbell Prize for Drama, the Horton Foote Prize, the Flora Roberts Award, the United States Artists Jane Addams Fellowship, the Otto Award for Political Theatre, the Simon Great Plains Playwright Award, among others. Her international residencies and fellowships include the Rockefeller Foundation's Bellagio Creative Arts Residency (Italy), Blue Mountain Center (Italy), Siena Art Institute Visiting Artist (Italy), Hawthornden Castle (Scotland), Art Omi, Cill Rialaig (Ireland), and the Chateau de Lavigny (Switzerland). Kia’s writing-related travels include a two week residency in Liberia under the auspices of a fellowship through Minneapolis’ Guthrie Theatre. Nine American playwrights were selected to travel to a country of their choice, then were commissioned to write a play relevant to the experience. Her visit inspired Tap the Leopard, a three-act representation of the historical colonization of Liberia.
Her play Force Continuum (written in 2000) prophetically addressed the problem of police brutality in the black community, many years before the Black Lives Matter movement became the topic du jour.
“In Force Continuum I make references to both the Amadou Diallo and Abner Louima cases - two different instances of police misconduct against black immigrants in New York City. I’d certainly been enraged by these assaults against the black community long before,” she said passionately. “I created a black cop, from a family of black cops, as the protagonist - someone walking the lines between the two worlds - to engage in the complexity of the issue.”
“There are those who believe police misbehavior has gotten worse in the last decade or so, I disagree: it’s just that now there is phone-video evidence of the atrocities,” she continues. “Awful as things continue to be, George Floyd’s murder being one of those American shots heard round the world, my logic tells me that things have to be getting better.”
One of Kia’s best known plays -- Breath, Boom -- about the leader of brutal Bronx girls' gang, provided an opportunity for her to write for the HBO dramatic crime series The Wire.
“HBO had a copy of the script. David Simon, the creator of The Wire, thought that if I could write about the urban high schools (in Breath, Boom), I would have a handle on the middle school kids featured in that season of The Wire,” she said. “I got on the phone with David and he was very egoless and gracious. I was in the offices of The Wire in Baltimore for two and a half weeks before the holidays. It worked out perfectly. My mother was still living then, and every Christmas I went home to (visit) her and my family, so I just traveled directly from Baltimore to Cumberland. The episode was due in mid-January. I enjoyed the holidays with my relatives, then wrote the script after New Year’s.”
Kia has indirectly referenced Cumberland a few times in her writing. For example, one of the settings in her novel The Castle Cross the Magnet Carter is set in a small town nestled in the Appalachian Mountains.
“Never have I come out and written the name (Cumberland). But yes, I did set the play A Cool Dip in the Barren Saharan Crick in a Maryland town, a fictional Cumberland.” Kia said. “And when I wrote my debut novel, I created the fictional Humble, Maryland, which was very much my hometown.”
Kia’s younger sister Kara Lee Corthron is also an accomplished author, playwright and TV/Film writer. Kara Lee wrote for the TV comedy-thriller The Flight Attendant on HBO Max which was nominated for Golden Globe and Emmy Awards for outstanding writing. She currently writes for the drama YOU on Netflix, and she is a writer-producer for M. Night Shyamalan’s SERVANT on Apple TV. She's also developing her novel Daughter of Jubilation into a TV series with Berlanti Productions.
Kara Lee, a 1995 Allegany graduate, credits Kia for inspiring and encouraging her.
“I often think that I might not have pursued writing as a career if I hadn’t had her as a role model,” Kara Lee said warmly. “I'm continually inspired Kia’s dedication to creating work with a sharp moral compass and her willingness to adjust her perspectives.”
Kia speaks in equally glowing terms about Kara Lee. “My sister is brilliant!” she gushes. “We are very different writers, but big fans of each other’s oeuvre.”
The Covid-19 pandemic greatly affected Kia’s schedule. She completed the novel on time, but her Theatre projects, like most of the live performing arts in the United States, came to an abrupt halt. Hopefully the arts world is nearing a return to normality. With the fall release of Moon and the Mars, and her stage play Tempestuous Elements scheduled to be produced by Washington D.C.’s Arena Stage in 2022, Kia is optimistically looking forward to the New Year.
