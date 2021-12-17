Soon to be Doctor Metz, thank you
In Her Own Words
Lexie Metz
Hometown:
Frostburg, Maryland
How would we “know” you? I’m often recognized throughout the local communities of Lonaconing, Midland, and Barton due to my generational ties! “Are you Mr. Big Jim Smith’s granddaughter?” or “are you Mr. Jeff Metz’s kid?” With a grin I always reply jokingly, “It depends on if that will get me in trouble or not.” I have spent my entire life growing up in the rural mountain communities of Western Maryland and I would not trade it for the world. I grew up on the “crick” attending elementary school at George’s Creek Elementary, Westmar Middle School, and Mountain Ridge High School, 2015 graduate (MRHS). I was a competitive athlete throughout my childhood academic career as a varsity athlete for multiple sports teams at MRHS including soccer, basketball, and track. I have indulged myself into community service for my hometown, as my community has allowed me to become the woman I am today with their constant love and support. I have used my voice over the past three years to advocate for pediatric cancer awareness with the Holding Hands for Haley foundation, as well as making strides to eliminate rural healthcare access barriers in the area through young adult workshops and social media advocacy through my platforms.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have an absolute love for learning, especially medicine. I am currently pursuing an osteopathic medical degree as a first-year medical student at the Lincoln Memorial University, DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee. I have obtained two previous degrees in similar fields: Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Bethany College, West Virginia, and a Master of Art in Biomedical Science degree from the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine & Bluefield College. I intend to use my knowledge of healthcare and medicine to give back to rural communities like our very own as a rural practicing physician.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day does not feel complete unless I get a chance to have a cup of hot tea. A daily practice instilled in me from my grandmother, Dianni Smith.
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing I did today was study for my next medical school examination! I love medical school but the analogy of, “drinking out of a fire hose,” is no joke. I spend a lot of days learning, studying, and retaining bucket loads of information that will make me a successful physician.
What do you do for fun? Some of my favorite activities include spending time with my family including my parents, brother, and especially my numerous cousins. I am also an active hunt seat equestrian rider and enjoy jumping horses. I found my “barn family,” this past summer at the Reflecting Heaven Stables in Grantsville. I also enjoy running, shopping, and doing anything adventurous outside. I also spend a lot of my free time exploring my Christian faith and diving into the Bible, strengthening my relationship with Jesus.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? A home to me is always so much more than the four walls of a physical building. Home is family, it is community, and it is the fond memories you make with the people you love most. Allegany County has given me that and more, it will always be home.
What two words best describe you? Two words that best describe me are positive and resilient
