Let them Dream: Empowering Youth through the Arts
Meet McClairen Eisenhour
Fun Fact: McClairen Eisenhour made her debut with Allegany Magazine in our May, 2006 edition – sort of. Her mother -- Hannah – wrote about her then 2-year old daughter in our very first “Salute to Motherhood” Mother’s Day feature. For years, Hannah was one half of the radio morning show, Hannah and the Trucker, on WFRB.
In Her Own Words
McClairen Eisenhour
How would we “know” you?
I’ve been involved in the theatre world for almost ten years now so you might have seen me on the Cumberland Theatre stage in White Christmas, Gypsy or A Midsummer Night’s Dream. You also might have seen me as the host of Disney World’s “Around the World in 60 Seconds” which you can watch on YouTube and Instagram. I’ve traveled all around the country for auditions, callbacks, and filming for many different networks and shows. I am also honored to be serving as Miss Heritage Days Outstanding Teen which will allow me to compete in Miss Maryland’s Outstanding Teen in June where I placed first runner up last year. My platform is “Let them Dream: Empowering Youth through the Arts” where I raise money for underfunded arts programs and stress the importance of arts in our community!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn?
I discovered a few years back that I’m a really great hula hooper. I actually won a hula hooping contest once when I hula hooped for an hour and a half straight, which was definitely worth it!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what?
My day doesn’t feel complete until I go to get sweet tea with my dad. We’re both avid sweet tea drinkers and it’s our favorite way to end the day.
What was the hardest thing you did today?
I actually went dress shopping today for my senior homecoming. Picking between tons of beautiful dresses was very hard but I think I found the winner!
What do you do for fun?
When I’m not performing, I love traveling. Any chance I have to go out and see the world, I’ll definitely take it. Reading, attending youth group, hanging with friends, and shopping are some other favorites of mine.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures?
Binge watching The Office will forever be my guilty pleasure. That show never fails to put a smile on my face.
Why does Allegany County feel like home?
Allegany County feels like home because I know wherever life takes me, I will always have such a strong support system back home. Anytime I leave town for an acting opportunity, everyone back home is encouraging me and wishing me the best of luck. I feel so blessed to have grown up in such a wholesome, family oriented area that I fully believe shaped me into the person I am today.
What two words best describe you?
Bubbly and determined.
