That’s a Wrap for Reynolds
Pam Reynolds
I confess when I first heard Pam Reynolds had put the Bruce House Bed and Breakfast up for sale, my first thought was “If I was only 20 years younger, I would jump on that.” For someone in the hospitality and culinary business, a bed and breakfast in Allegany County is a rich, fulfilling, and sure-fire investment. And then I remembered that Pam Reynolds and I are about the same age (she might be younger actually) and that if she is ready to “retire” from the B&B biz, than I have no “business” getting into it. I’m not as young as I think I am, after all.
“B&Bs attract a different kind of guest, and I really enjoy meeting them and hearing their stories…what brought them to Cumberland, where they’ve traveled,” she told this very magazine in 2016. “We have had many return guests over the years, and I feel honored that I have been included in so many of my guests’ life events such as proposals, marriages, births and even the passing of family members.”
I recently spoke with Pam about her decision to put the historic Bed and Breakfast on the real estate market. And after our conversation, I could empathize. After 15 years in business here -- not only at the Bruce House but also as one of the owners of the Churchill Pub – and her successful career in California, she has more than earned a break and some down time. She has raised her son Jake (A Special Olympics medalist, thank you) into a fine young man who is spreading his own wings now and she is ready to see what else the world has to offer.
I have always personally felt a kindred connection to Pam. We both lived in Los Angeles at the same time. She was working for Disney when I was a chef at several places where she used to actually dine. We have shared horror stories of surviving the LA Riots in 1992. And Pam was even once my student. I have watched this “second chapter” of her career here in Cumberland with great pride – proud to know her and proud to be able to call her my friend before, during and after the Bruce House.
“I started a business (The Bruce House) in 2007 which I had no prior experience, and have been helped enormously by other innkeepers who I consider friends as well as business associates,” she says of her experience as an innkepper. “No one should let self-doubt keep them from following a dream.”
It sounds like now she is simply listening to her own advice.
Editor’s Note: As of press time, the Bruce House Bed and Breakfast remained for sale. Pam Reynolds has said she will continue to operate the business until a new owner with her same commitment and passion is found.
