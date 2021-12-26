Behind the Music
Richard “Dick” Mongold
Most know Dick Mongold as lead singer and bass guitar player for the Chinese Bandits, one of the greatest and longest tenured bands in the Tri-State area. His passion for music has helped the Chinese Bandits become a mainstay for over four decades, entertaining tens of thousands of fans over the years in the Tri-State area. Behind this talented musician is a family man with a storied life and career that inspired and positively impacted countless individuals.
Dick was born and raised in the small community of Mill Run near Barton, Maryland. His father William Mongold passed away when he was just two and a half years old. His mother Nina Symons and step-father Charles E. Symons raised the 12 brothers and sisters. As a young kid, Dick’s love of music grew and his mother taught him to play the guitar.
His uncle Chuck Dye encouraged Dick and his brother, Dave, to perform and talked his mom into the duo playing at local bars. They entertained the small crowds and passed a hat around to earn tips to help contribute to the family. Nina inspired them to continue their musical journey and Dick and Dave joined their friend Ronnie McDonald to sing on a radio telethon in Westernport, Maryland.
Dick attended Valley High School where he was a wrestler, winning three county championships. He helped his team win the third-annual Western Maryland Interscholastic League Tournament. Throughout high school, Dick and his brother Dave competed in several talent shows. In his senior year, he ended his wrestling career to focus on his love of music. Dick formed his very first band Dick and the Roamers, uniting with his talented friends Ronnie McDonald, Charlie Lamberson and Jim Spiker. The band was a hit in high school and was selected to perform at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey on the Tony Grant Stars of Tomorrow show.
Following high school, Dick was drafted into the Army as a supply specialist. While assigned to the 15th Battalion, 4th Training Brigade, he achieved a perfect score of 500 points on the physical combat proficiency test and earned a Sharp Shooter medal.
Following basic training, Dick deployed to Vietnam and was attached to the 5th Special Forces Group Airborne (Green Berets), then later transferred to 199th Light Infantry Brigade. While in Vietnam, he used his musical talents to entertain and boost the spirits of his brothers in arms. Dick completed his active Army tour in 1970 and inactive reserve in 1974.
Through his lifetime, Dick played several decades of music. He’s been lead vocalist in such bands as Public Nuisance, The Envaders, The Weyds, The Something New, Heart N Soul, Split Image, and probably most notably -- The Chinese Bandits.
Through his music, Dick Mongold has been the opening act or played alongside such musicians as BJ Thomas, Jay and the Americans, Tommy James, Danny and the Juniors, Little Anthony, The Diamonds, The Coasters, The Drifters, Bobby Vee, Johnny Maestro and The Brooklyn Bridge, Bobby Vinton, The Duprees, The Contours, The Shirelles, and Nelson. One of his most memorable moments was performing on stage with Elvis Impersonator Matt Lewis and The Jordanaires.
