You Light Up My Life
The “Can’t Miss” Corriganville Holiday Light Show Spectacular
Scott Pennington
“People will say to me ‘you must really love Christmas’ and I do but what I really love are Christmas lights,” Scott Pennington understates. The local transmission specialist is the creative genius behind the largest private residential light display in Corriganville – indeed arguably the entire county.
In late 2018, Scott Pennington applied to have his luminaries up for consideration on the ABC-TV program – the Great American Light Fight. Not only was he selected for the program in 2019, he won. A camera crew descended on his home in 2019 and during the 2020 broadcast on Christmas Eve no less, he was announced as the winner of a large Christmas bulb trophy and a $50,000 cash prize.
The display in his front yard now typically contains more than 100 handpainted and beloved holiday characters. He has recreated Ebeneezer Scrooge in glorious black and white, the Peanuts Gang, Chevy Chase from Christmas Vacation, McCauley Caulkin from Home Alone, Elsa and Anna from Frozen, and even Gizmo from Gremlins. And he’s not done – oh no.
“People come up to me and tell me it reminds them of the big displays they went out and saw as a kid,” he says. “I remember houses used to put out millions of lights every year. I remember driving to Midland and Frostburg to look at light displays. And that was my goal. To have a display like I remember. To do something special.”
Steve – the owner of Pennington Transmission (his day job) purchased his house in 2009. He was online one year researching what he could do for a holiday display when he happened upon a website that advertised a software program in which the user could program and design his own light show – from the simple to the ambitious.
“My first year was 2013. And in that first year, I was around the clock working on it. That first year I worked all day everyday to get it done,” the 1992 Beall High School graduate says.
And how do his neighbors feel about the blinking and twirling lights and the singing animation from the front porch?
“They love it,” says Scott. “I got very lucky to have neighbors who enjoy it. The one neighbor across the street from me? That’s his lot across the street that people park in to watch it. They have been really cool about it. I want to keep my neighbors happy.”
Editor's Note: Due to an injury he sustained, Scott Pennington did not produce his impressive neighborhood light show this year. We hope this setback is only temporary and we wish him a speedy recovery and a very illuminated comeback in 2022.
Meet all of this year's 25 Most Fascinating People in the December 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!