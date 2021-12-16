Meet Allegany County’s Opiod-Awareness-Public Speaking -Guru -Rock –Star!
The Unapologetically Authentic Life of Stephanie Hutter-Thomas
“The first time I met her was because of my job. I was sitting in a big room with a lot of other people waiting for a person with the PhD to show up and give a presentation. And I’m thinking – great, here comes some woman in a white lab coat with the alphabet behind her name. And then Stephanie Hutter Thomas took the podium, and I think then she had a bald head and she was covered in tattoos. And it got my attention right away. She isn’t the stereotype. She breaks the mold. She is a rock star.”
Melissa Clark
In her own words
Stephanie Hutter Thomas
How would we “know” you?
Iam the Maryland Rural Opioid Technical Assistance (ROTA) Educator, University of Maryland Extension. Before joining the University of Maryland Extension as an educator in early 2020, I served as program manager for the AmeriCorps Program Conquering Opioid Abuse Together (COAT) at Frostburg State University from 2017-2020. In that role, I worked alongside a team of national service members, providing trainings to Western Maryland communities impacted by the opioid crisis. In 2019, I also took on the role of Research Program Coordinator for the BeSuRe West pilot project by Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, organizing data collection efforts to examine socio-behavioral determinants of HIV, HCV, and overdose risk among people who inject drugs in Western Maryland. From there, I went on to serve as a project researcher in Western Maryland for the Statewide Ethnographic Assessment of Drug Use and Services study known as SEADS, characterizing the lived experience of people who use drugs in Maryland. As a seasoned Mental Health First Aid instructor, I have provided over 60 workshops since December of 2018, certifying more than 460 Mental Health First Aiders. I remain an active contributor to mountain Maryland community efforts through my affiliation with the Healing Allegany Consortium of Allegany County and the Stand Together Against Drug Abuse consortium of Garrett County. I am also a member of the Frostburg State University Institutional Review Board, the Allegany County Mental Health Advisory Board, and the Maryland Coalition of Families Board of Directors.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn?
People see me as very confident, but the truth is I suffer from a terrible case of imposter syndrome. Despite my academic and professional achievements, I struggle with intense anxiety and a great deal of self-doubt almost daily. To this day, if I stumble upon an old paper I wrote in grad school I will often think “Wow, I sound really smart. Did I even write this?” I think most of my achievements are more a representation of my grit and resilience than they are of my self-confidence. I get things done because I am relentless and determined, knowing full well that failure is always a possibility. Learning to say these things out loud is incredibly important because it confronts stigma surrounding mental health and spreads hope others.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what?
I must have time to unwind in the evenings for my day to feel complete. I am by nature a workaholic and in the past, I have allowed my professional pursuits to consume me. Now I set strong boundaries for myself regarding my downtime in the evenings. Self-care is everything!
What do you do for fun?
I used to be that person who was always on the go (events, concerts, long road trips, etc.) but now I am more of a homebody. This is especially true since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For me, “fun” is being home with my family and pets doing whatever strikes me. Whether I’m getting more tattoo work from my husband in our private studio, watching horror movies with my daughter, tinkering with DIY projects, or just snuggling my hairless cats…peace is my definition of fun at this stage in life. My work can generate a lot of compassion fatigue so it’s important to spend time with those who hold space for you to recharge your batteries.
Why does Allegany County feel like home?
I was born and raised in Cumberland. I left the area for 10 years, traveled all over the country, even traveled outside of the country a bit...but Western Maryland will always be home. When I was young, I remember wanting to be anywhere but here. Now as a middle-aged adult, I realize that this is the only place where I ever truly felt like I belonged.
What two words best describe you?
Unapologetically authentic
