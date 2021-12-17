An Allegany Magazine Investigation
Draw Your Own Conclusion
Ruby or Juanita? Who really inspired one of the most famous paintings of the civil rights movement?
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
The Problem We All Live With is a painting by Norman Rockwell that was considered an iconic image of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. Rockwell himself always contended he was inspired to do the painting after watching reports on the television news of Ruby Bridges, a six-year-old African-American girl, on her way to William Frantz Elementary School, an all-white public school, on November 14, 1960, during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis. Because of threats of violence against black students, she was escorted by four deputy U.S. marshals on her first day of class.
The painting was originally published as a centerfold in the January 14, 1964, issue of Look Magazine. Rockwell had ended his contract with the Saturday Evening Post the previous year reportedly because he was frustrated that the Post would not let him paint more politically charged works. After the work was published, Rockwell received “sacks of disapproving mail” accusing him of being a “traitor to the white race.”
The painting over the last 61 years since it debuted has taken its own place among turning points in the Civil Rights movement. It was even used late last year and in early 2021 in comparisons with how far the movement has come when it was shown in contrast to Kamala Harris – the first woman of color to be elected Vice President.
And at Bridges’ own personal suggestion, President Barack Obama had the painting installed in the White House, in a hallway outside the Oval Office. Art historian William Kloss stated the installation into the Pennsylvania Avenue home was significant. “The N-word there – it sure stops you. There’s a realistic reason for having the graffiti as a slur, (but) it’s also right in the middle of the painting. It’s a painting that could not be hung even for a brief time in many public spaces. I’m pretty sure of that.”
While Rockwell did admit the subject of the painting was “inspired by the events surrounding Ruby Bridges” he also contended he used other images he had seen of integration – including using a girl in his own neighborhood -- named Lynda Gunn -- as models.
But – one question remains conclusively unanswered. As someone who consumed and was influenced a great deal by social change and news events happening around him, could Rockwell have also been influenced by an event right here in Allegany County? Recently uncovered evidence could suggest the affirmative.
Taken by a photographer for the Cumberland Evening Times, a photo appeared on the front page of the newspaper the evening of September 6, 1955. It was accompanied by an article on school integration in Allegany County, Maryland. The photo in question features Juanita (Williams) Cage Lewis and her sister, Carole, walking into Virginia Avenue School. Interestingly enough, the photo was later “picked up” by the Associated Press and ran in newspapers nationwide – mostly on the east coast -- with other articles that were discussing similar school policies.
“I do believe Norman Rockwell got his initial idea for his famous picture from that newspaper article,” says Juanita Cage Lewis.
On her first day of school, Ruby Bridges wore a dark dress, dark shoes accented by ribbons on the toes, and carried a dark bag in her right hand. She is also wearing a long sleeved light colored sweater. Ruby also has a large flowered ribbon in the right side of her hair. She is also depicted in print and in broadcast reports that day exiting the building – not entering it. By comparison, the girl in the Rockwell painting is wearing a short sleeved white or light colored dress, has a white or light colored ribbon in her hair and is not carrying a book bag but rather carrying one or two items loosely in her left hand. And she is shown walking into school – not out of it. The resemblance between the photo of Juanita Cage Lewis that eventually was syndicated in newspapers and the little girl in the Rockwell painting is so shockingly uncanny that to call this a coincidence would be a gross understatement.
The photo shows Juanita – then six years old -- going into class with her sister and two neighborhood friends. Her sister is African American. Her friends are white. The clothing, the book, the hairstyle, the position of her right hand, both legs, and even the posture of a very young Juanita Cage Lewis is more than similar to the Rockwell painting.
“My teachers and I discussed this often. My marshals were my sister, and Belle Riggs and Nancy Logsdon escorting me to school. Back then if your parents took off from work to escort you to school they’d lose their jobs. We were told not to look at the cameras and go into the school but Nancy did look,” says Juanita – who is actually featured in the documentary “The People of Brown.” “Once my teachers saw that painting and remembered the picture of me, they started calling me the Maryland Rockwell girl. And when I first saw that painting, I said ‘hey…wait a minute…’”
Interestingly, the photo from the Evening Times also predates the Rockwell painting by five years. Could this image from Cumberland that made national news have had an impact on the artist? Was the photo – like many newspaper clippings Rockwell collected – tacked up in his studio for a painting he would do in 1960?
“Ruby Bridges (the girl Rockwell claims he used as a model) didn’t look like this walking to school or even leaving on her first day. My white teachers always felt Mr. Rockwell got the idea for his famous painting from the picture of my sister and me walking into school because it made all the papers,” says Juanita, who now lives in Annapolis. She continues to work for a financial company that issues assistance to lower income families and minority owned businesses. Not only is she credited with starting the first chapter of the NAACP in Allegany County but she recently spearheaded an effort to erect a monument in memory of the reporters and staff members of the Annapolis Gazette killed by a gunman in July 2018. One of the reporters who died that day was a personal friend. The “Guardians of the Free Press” monument near the harbor is there in large part because of her involvement. Sharp as a tack and impeccably dressed, Juanita caught up with Allegany Magazine to tell her story and discuss this theory on a recent visit to her hometown of Cumberland to see her sister who remains a resident here.
“I was very shocked and pleasantly surprised when I got a message from you asking me if I would like to meet and talk about this,” she says. “It’s been awhile since I have talked about it. I was very curious how you found out about it to do your own comparison. But I have thought this was the case for years now.”
Juanita says she even believes her family was selected by the Cumberland newspaper photographer because at the time, they were the only family of color living in a predominantly white and mostly Italian neighborhood in Cumberland.
“I had no problems coming up in Cumberland pertaining to race,” she says. “My sister says she remembers as we walked into school that day there were people calling us names and protesting but I don’t remember that. I just remember being nervous because it was my first day at a new school. People in the neighborhood where we lived then would leer and stare at us but there were also people who gave us pickled cucumbers and tomatoes out of their garden. It was actually a great way to grow up and I am still tickled by those memories.”
But Rockwell wasn’t interested in depicting a happy child of color on her first day of going to a newly desegregated school. While Rockwell could have been inspired by current events of 1960, could the image of little Juanita Williams from five years earlier still have been seared in his artistic brain? Could he still have had the photo thumbtacked for later reference in his studio? He often did that with images he later hoped to interpret into his art.
“I’ve learned a lot about Mr. Rockwell and his painting in the years I have looked into this and have been asked about it,” Juanita says, adding she is not attempting to change history or the narrative or the social importance and impact the painting has had.
“One of the most important issues is there’s no research on it. Absolutely no notes other than what Mr. Rockwell had to say about it. But an attorney featured in this documentary stated he (Rockwell) knew not to hold on to his research or tell people where he actually got his inspiration.”
According to reports, had the famous artist acknowledged he was influenced by a photo taken by the Cumberland Evening Times in 1955, not only would he probably have to credit the photographer or the newspaper, it would have taken the attention away from the city where Rockwell intended it and would have become a piece about the county seat in Allegany and what was occurring relatively peacefully here rather than keep the dramatic and editorial focus where the artist wanted it to go. Keep in mind -- the photo in the newspaper had appeared half a decade before Rockwell put brush to canvas.
“By doing that, he was very smart in what he did,” says Juanita. “He could claim Ruby inspired the piece and he was influenced by her being escorted by the Marshalls and he could claim he just imagined her in white – when in fact he was also very much inspired by a real photo that had appeared in newspapers. The photo of me,” says Juanita. “I do think Rockwell was inspired by Ruby Bridges’ real story and what was happening at that time but I think he actually used the photo of me to paint the little girl he wanted the world to see. And you will never convince me otherwise.”
Looking at the famous painting by Norman Rockwell and this Times-News archive photo, comparing the two – we will leave it up to our readers to draw their own conclusions. Art is – afterall – subjective and open to all sorts of interpretations. But after sifting through the timeline and comparing the two images – both in print and in the painting – and realizing Rockwell was influenced by news events and often kept photos and clippings from newspapers and magazines to use for later works -- we think Juanita may be right.
Original photography for this story by Shane Riggs/Allegany Magazine
Other photos courtesy of Juanita Cage Lewis, the Williams family, Sidney Thomas, the Associated Press, the White House, and by the Cumberland Times-News archives.
Full disclosure: The second girl on the left of the photo of Juanita Cage Lewis going into school is Belle Riggs. Belle served as one of Juanita’s “personal marshalls” that day in 1955. Only when I was compiling the story did I learn that Belle was my second cousin. Her father and my Dad’s father were brothers. – Shane