Her History, Her Story and Her Legacy
Tifani Fisher
Allegany County NAACP President Tifani Fisher is extremely proud of her heritage. She was born and raised in Frostburg, Maryland and can trace her lineage back five generations in Western Maryland. Members of her family lived and owned businesses in the Brownsville neighborhood that was forcefully (but legally) acquired and dismantled by the city in order to expand the Frostburg State University campus.
Tifani also has deep roots in the Allegany NAACP. Her mother, Jackie (Harper) Stallworth, is a long time member. Jackie held various titles within the organization and has served as president in the past. As a child, Tifani followed closely in her mother’s footsteps and joined the NAACP youth council.
As Tifani grew into adulthood she wasn’t always an active member of the NAACP, but she was always a respected leader in the community. Affectionately known as “Miss Tiff” to her family and friends, she was a dedicated member of the Metropolitan AME Church in Cumberland where she served as the Youth Choir Director and Sunday School Teacher.
A few years ago, Tifani read a story in the newspaper about an African-American man who felt racially profiled by the police. That incident, and also hearing about the many national tragedies that spurred the Black Lives Matter movement, motivated her to re-establish her ties with the Allegany County NAACP.
Tifani began attending branch meetings and participating in their activities. Carmen Jackson – who was then the branch president - immediately recognized her leadership ability and potential. Tifani would consistently advocate for the underserved and marginalized people in the community, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation. After a couple of years, Tifani was elected Vice-President.
Tifani excelled as VP, she organized the Freedom Fund dinner, she spoke out to protect the Carver School/Center, she started the initiative to restore the Pine Avenue Playground and worked with the Friends of Woodlawn to maintain black cemeteries. In June 2020 she took the lead role in organizing the “Safe Not Silent” march to protest the tragic death of George Floyd. The march started at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church and ended with a rally at City Hall, and is the largest protest march in Cumberland history. A second march was held in October 2020 to honor the memory of Breonna Taylor and all women who are victims of violence or abuse.
Tifani’s first act as president in January of this year was to celebrate the outgoing leadership. She created a new tradition entitled the “Voice of Freedom Awards” and honored Jackson and Joy Kroeger-Mappes, the hard working and much respected secretary of the organization.
Early in Tifani’s tenure as President the branch began planning a Juneteenth project to bring awareness to local black history sites, promote black artists and businesses, and increase voter registration. This ambitious three-day event featured a Friday evening semi-formal dinner; a Saturday march for justice and an entire day of food, music and black history education at Canal Place; and the weekend culminated on Sunday with a joyous Father’s Day cookout on Pine Avenue.
In addition to her NAACP work, Tifani is also a member of the Allegany County Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission. She is the Vice-Chair of the Maryland Health Equity Alliance, a statewide committee to address health issues in the black community, and she is a co-founder of Western Maryland United – an umbrella coalition of local progressive organizations. Tifani is a dynamic orator and she is often requested to speak on regional panels about topics such as racial trauma, racial healing and homophobia.
As Allegany NAACP President, Tifani has reached out in fellowship to the NAACP branches in Garrett County and Washington County, as well as to the student body leadership at Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland. Her outreach work is paying off. More than 50 new members have joined the Allegany NAACP since Tifani became President!
“I do this because of the all the great black people who came before me and influenced me,” Tifani says. “People like, my father Carl “Buddy” Fisher, my aunt Pamela Peck, my first Sunday School teacher Delores Trimble, and my cousin Mary Louise Pope who was a great educator and administrator in the Allegany County School system. Sonya Cooper Lathrop, Edith Taylor, Larry Banks and Danny Darr – there are so many people I can name that made me who I am today. Kecia Colbert was one of my favorite teachers, she taught me that my voice was valuable even if I was the only black student in the classroom.”
In her free time Tifani likes listening to music, reading and painting. In August one of her paintings was on display in the Saville Gallery for the Allegany Arts Council “Creative Community Creating Unity” exhibition. But most of all she enjoys spending time with her life partner Ricky and their blended family of six children and two grandchildren. .
“The NAACP theme for 2022 is Our History, Our Story and Our Legacy,” Tifani says proudly. “Hopefully the next generation, my children and my younger family members, will understand the sacrifices I’m making and will be inspired to carry on this tradition of service for another 200 years.”
