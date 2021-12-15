Working on the Railroad
And Taking the Scenic View
Wesley Heinz
“Since stepping into the role of interim executive director, Wes Heinz has embarked on an aggressive program to rebuild and reimagine the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad from the ground up with a focus on community-building initiatives. He has recentered the vision on positive passenger experiences through a historical lens while rebuilding positive relations in Cumberland, Frostburg and Ridgeley, West Virginia. In his first two months, Wes Heinz has increased daily performance, improved cost-saving measures and has identified opportunities through strategic planning. Prior to coming to Cumberland, Wes Heinz assisted with equipment and right-of-way challenges for the WMSR as well as providing expertise for the restoration of the steam locomotive. He has also been executive director of the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Company and Museum in Portland, Maine. His experience includes historic preservation, revenue-generating events, comprehensive fundraising and marketing. Wes is extremely knowledgeable about steam locomotives, and has served on the operating and restoration crews of several different locomotives, including Nickel Plate Road No. 765, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museums’ fleet of engines, Southern Railway no. 4501, and WMSR’s no. 1309. In all, his efforts have directly resulted in dramatically increased exposure, ridership and revenue, as well as a brand new image that we are sure, in a very short period of time, will make WMSR the pride of our community and our region.”
Mike McKay
Maryland State Delegate
Board President, Western Maryland Scenic Railroad
The popular Polar Express excursions and an increase in family-friendly themed rides are among the activities Wes Heinz, the new executive director of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, has planned for the tourist attraction.
Heinz also expects the massive Baldwin steam locomotive No. 1309 to be in service for Polar Express rides in by the middle of this month, if not sooner. The steam engine, purchased in 2014, has faced a lengthy restoration process.
“Sometime between today and Polar Express (rides beginning on Dec. 17), No. 1309 will make it out onto the line. We are pushing it as hard as we can,” he said.
The WMSR began offering daily rides Thursday. The Hands of the Throttle, Murder Mystery train, Mountain City Express and Frostburg Flyer excursions are returning to the rotation.
“We have great pieces in our strategy that are geared toward adults, we have the Murder Mystery dinner train ... we’ve done Whiskey Trains in the past. We’ve had a lot of focus on adults, but I want to make sure we are also focusing on a new direction, mainly families and kids,” he said.
Heinz said he is optimistic for the future of the scenic railroad.
“I think the growth pattern will continue as long as we maintain an aggressive operating cadence,” said Heinz. “But it is not all about me. The staff here is tremendous. The men and women that are working here to make things go deserve immense credit. People have come here from all over to make Cumberland their home. They are working to make the railroad a great experience and we couldn’t do it without them.”
