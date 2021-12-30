Cover Story:
To “Hell” and Back
And Bringing Home the Bronze
Meet “Young Gun” Kiya Wilhelm
I must admit when I watched the first episode of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns – I had been waiting for it. I had been hearing about it for nearly two years and had been anticipating that season since Kiya Wilhelm first mentioned it in 2019. Kiya was one of my former students when I worked for Allegany College of Maryland and I served as her coach when her first “food competition” was Chefs of Steel – a fundraiser for the Western Maryland Food Bank.
And so I had some idea of how competitive Kiya could be. And when I watched the 20th season of the show -- featuring this pistol from Barrelville – I was not surprised each week to watch her advance and move ahead of the other 16 contestants on the show. And what I saw every week as I followed it was pure Kiya. What you saw on that show is what you get. There was nothing fake or phony or pretentious about Kiya Wilhelm. She is simply Kiya and there is no one quite like her. It was fun to watch her smile and great to hear her voice and I laughed out loud at her comments more than once. That was quintessentially the Kiya I remember. She is genuine and true to herself. She made for good TV, yes, but there were some weeks she fought and clawed and sweated her way to move ahead. And I was proud of her. As this entire area should be.
On the finale that aired September 13, 2021, Kiya was not named the winner of the show and she placed third.
During the two-hour season finale, program host and Chef Gordon Ramsay planned an emotional reunion for the three remaining chefs — Kiya, Megan Gill and Trent Garvey — before they were tasked with cooking a five-course dinner service scored by celebrity judges. After a fierce competition in the first hour, we learned of Kiya’s placement in the national competition. Did I feel “bummed” about that? Did I think she should win? I think she did win. She won over hearts and minds and brought attention to this area – I don’t think the word Barrelville ever appeared on national television quite as often as when Kiya’s hometown was referenced.
“I feel pretty good about it,” Kiya told Cumberland Times-News reporter Teresa McMinn shortly after that final espisode aired. The Times-News is a sister publication to Allegany Magazine. She even said she and her fellow contestants on the show have remained friends.
“(At) the end of the show we did a group chat the night when we finished filming and we’ve been talking ever since,” Wilhelm said. “I think it’s like the top 12 of us.”
Today, “they’re definitely like brothers and sisters at this point,” she said.
Kiya Wilhelm, who attended Mountain Ridge High School, Allegany College of Maryland and the former Art Institute of Pittsburgh, completed an online questionnaire followed by in-person interviews to become a contestant on “Hell’s Kitchen.”
“I went for the opportunity and to learn,” she said of being on the show.
“I didn’t think that I’d make it the first week,” she said and added that many of the other contestants had greater culinary experience. “I didn’t want to expect anything because I didn’t know how far I’d make it.”
In one of the episodes, Chef Gordon Ramsay tells the contestants to “tell me off” to prove they have a commanding voice in the kitchen.
“It was odd because we’re all so young and we respect the man so much,” Wilhelm told the Times-News. “You can’t help but laugh because you’re yelling at Chef Ramsay.”
“Not everybody gets the chance to work with Gordon Ramsay and Chef Christina (Wilson) and everybody that he brought into the restaurants to actually judge us,” she said. “You get a lot of feedback. Before the show, I still wasn’t sure about a career in cooking. I did a lot of baking at the time (and the show) changed my perspective.”
Kiya said she is grateful for the support she received from folks at home and beyond.
“It’s insane to think that I had basically a whole state rooting for me,” she said. “I just want everybody to know how appreciative I am that everybody had my back.”
Her mom, Leslie Wilhelm, said the “Hell’s Kitchen” experience has been awesome.
“We cannot go anywhere without someone noticing her, or want her picture or autograph. I am completely astonished at the amount of support one gets in a small town,” she said. “I can say that Kiya was true to her roots, she stuck to her small town values and was truly a winner in every aspect. I am sure she would do it again in a heartbeat.”
Personally, I was Kiya Wilhelm’s coach during a “Chefs of Steel” fundraising competition for the Western Maryland Food Bank a few years back. And I had heard – from Kiya herself – that she had applied to be on Hell’s Kitchen. I was not surprised each week to watch Kiya advance and move ahead. She is simply Kiya and there is no one quite like her. She is genuine and stayed true to herself.
Third place out of 16 contestants is an outstanding accomplishment! And look at it this way, this area gets to enjoy her culinary skills at the Barrelville Outdoor Club for a little while longer and I am sure her catering business has become a whole lot busier. In fact, near the end of the competition I saw someone post “whoever messaged me about catering your wedding, please contact me, I lost your information.” I sure hope that person was smart enough to get back to her!
When you win third at the Olympics you are awarded a bronze medal and so Kiya brought the bronze to Barrelville.
Meet all of this year's 25 Most Fascinating People in the December 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!
Watch for more from Kiya Wilhelm in our January 2022 edition as she shares with us some of her favorite “Top Chef” recipes and culinary secrets. Coming next month!