Appalachia Life Through a Different Lens
The Photographs and Images of
Michael O. Snyder
Sometimes it is helpful to see your hometown and the traditions that come from it through a different lens. In June of this year, the Allegany Arts Council presented “The Mountain Traditions Project” exhibition – a series of photographs from a forthcoming book of the same name by Frostburg native, Michael O. Snyder.
Through a series of photographic portraits, the Mountain Traditions Project tells the stories of individuals carrying forward Appalachian traditions in our rapidly changing world, explores culture as a dynamic force, and challenges long-held notions of cultural rigidity in Appalachia.
Mike’s prolific work as a photographer and videographer has garnered numerous awards and has been shown in screenings around the world. He has directed films in the Arctic, the Amazon, the Himalayas, and East Africa. His work has been featured by National Geographic, the BBC, The Washington Post, and NPR, among others.
A 1999 graduate of Frostburg’s Beall High School, Mike spent six months hiking the 2,200 miles of the Appalachian Trail following his undergraduate studies.
“I realized it is not enough to enjoy the outdoors,” he recalls. “We need to work to protect it and ensure it is there for future generations.”
“One of the biggest challenges on the Appalachian Trail is finding ways to be comfortable with yourself while in long periods of silence,” he says. “Sometimes these periods can last for days. So at the time I was also reading a lot. I found myself reading a few books that explored how different spiritual traditions -- specifically Christian and Buddhist -- regard the natural world.
First featured in Allegany Magazine in November 2016, Snyder was awarded a grant from the Community Trust Foundation through his work with the Appalachian Independent and the Mountain City Traditional Arts. That grant assisted him in funding the photographic project that was exhibited last summer.
“At that juncture in my life, CTF had just awarded a grant to the Appalachian Independent and Mountain City Traditional Arts to create a series of short videos about Appalachian traditions,” Snyder recalls. He applied to do the work and got the contract.
“It was an unintentional turn of events in my life,” he reflects, “but I have found photography and film to be incredibly powerful tools to drive forward the values that guided me in my environmental work. I can say without hesitation that the small CTF grant changed the course of my life.”
To date, Mike has shot documentaries about India, Ecuador, and Uganda. He won Best Short Documentary in Our City Festival (Washington, DC), was nominated for Best Short Documentary (Cayman Islands Film Festival), and was winner of Best Environmental Documentary in Queen City Film Festival (Cumberland, MD). His work has been shown on Maryland Public Television, and he was recently a featured artist in The Wild Magazine in New York City. His photographic work has been seen on the cover of Political Science and Politics and the cover of Going Organic Guide, as well as in The Washington Post.
“Photography is just the tool. So you have to start with knowing your tool well. But far more importantly, you have to discover for yourself what are truly passionate about. You have to ask yourself ‘what stories that I want to tell’? ‘What stories need to be heard?’ ‘What lies at the unique intersection of what matters most to me, and what will make this a better world for others?’” Mike says.
Married and with a seven-year-old old son, Mike says he will always feel most at home in Appalachia, working in the locale he finds most congenial, developing new projects that expand the message that has become his mantra—that we must change our ways if humanity is to continue as a viable species.
“I am inspired by people, traditions and cultures that understand that our personal well-being is fundamentally entangled with the well-being of all other things,” Mike says. “Coming to understand our entanglement, our non-separation, is actually learning how to love. We typically talk about love as something that happens between you and somebody that you know... but how can we learn how to love beyond what we can see? Beyond faces that look like our own? Wherever there is a voice that speaks out in love... I am inspired.”
In June 2021, the Allegany Arts Council presented The Mountain Traditions Project Exhibition, a showcase of photography by Allegany County native and renowned photographer and documentary filmmaker, Michael O. Snyder. The Mountain Traditions Project was funded in part by the Community Trust Foundation, Frostburg State University, the Appalachian Independent, West Virginia Public Radio, the Allegany Arts Council, and the Maryland State Arts Council.
