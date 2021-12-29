Book Review:
Searching and Finding You
Cumberland’s Philip Walter Smith wants to provide the road map with his new book
How well do you know “you?”
Cumberland native Philip Walter Smith might be able to answer that question.
Phil – as his friends call him – you see, has had to travel halfway around the world and back to figure that out for himself. But he promises that readers of his first ever published self-help book won’t have to go nearly as far.
Phil was born in Cumberland in 1945. He still returns about once or twice a year to “touch base” and he even owns a few investment properties in the area and holds to a dream of “retiring to Allegany County to open a bed and breakfast in the mountains.”
A writer of both fiction and nonfiction, Phil Smith’s new book You Are the Most Important: The Road to Everything You Want in Life is his first foray into the crowded marketplace of motivational prose but it’s a really good one. It’s a wonderful, often witty, wise, and quick read but also provides a handy road map on the road to self-discovery.
“This book is a guide for you. You will learn how to love yourself. You will come to understand how you can then re-invent yourself and you will find out how you can build the life you want – including financial comfort and happiness at every stage of your life,” Phil says. “Ultimately, you will truly know the benefits of helping others. The seeds you sow will be harvested in far more than financial rewards. This guide for your plan only needs you to believe.”
Published in July, the book even has the endorsement of Jack Canfield, author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series who says “I promise people if you read (You Are the Most Important), you are going to… change, you will transform. You’ll start to have a life that matters; a life of significance; a life of success.”
As an entrepreneur and global financier, Phil Smith knows his subject matter in this book and speaks frankly and from the heart. His advice in the book is based on years of experience. And sure, he could have penned a book telling us all how to travel the world and obtain success and riches.
“I have been lucky to have been encouraged to be somebody since I was about eight years old,” he says. “Nothing could stop me in my quest to always have a little more than the average person. And I was given the opportunity then to help others.”
Instead, with this offering, Smith has instead focused on what he sees as the true definition of success and happiness – finding and knowing one’s true self.
“My life has evolved into a wonderful journey where I laugh and smile while having some fun every day,” Phil says. “Every day I am grateful for all the abundance that has been bestowed upon me. Every day I try to help someone who could use a boost in their life and make their life a little better.”
