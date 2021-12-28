The Long Arm of the Draw
Need a sketch artist? Call the Sheriff!
When the Sheriff of Allegany County, Maryland hears the word “Draw,” he is more apt to pull out a sketchpad and a pencil than a weapon.
While the local commander of the county sheriff’s department may have a reputation for quick action in law enforcement, many do not know that Craig Robertson is also an incredibly talented and prolific artist.
Sheriff Robertson has been in law enforcement for 42 years, having been inspired by his older brother, Dave. He says from the time he was in elementary school, his dream was to be a police officer and he feels blessed that he gets to live that dream every day. He began his career in 1979 as a cadet at the very sheriff’s office he now oversees. He took his first sworn position with the Cumberland City Police from 1983 to 1990 and then returned to the Sheriff’s Department when they were in need of a criminal investigator.
But there is more to this man than a badge and his more than 40 years in his chosen profession. There is also his art. And it’s a side of him only those closest to him have been able to see – until now.
Robertson’s chosen medium for his artwork is graphite drawing but his first introduction into any type of formal training came in the third grade when he took lessons from Donna Schram of Barton. His lessons with her though, focused more on oil painting.
“I can’t do a lick of oil painting,” he chuckles during our conversation. He then admits he “kind of quit drawing” until 2007. As he watched Mountain Ridge High School being built, he felt inspired to put his charcoal pencil to the paper. As a lover of local history, he says he felt that with some of our local high schools were disappearing and he wanted to commemorate them in some way. So, his first sketch was born. This would become the first drawing that he had drawn and showed to anyone publicly. He received so many positive responses to the piece that he decided to try his artful hand at more interpretations of past and present local landmarks. He’s now done numerous historical drawings of Frostburg, Midland, Lonaconing, Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Cumberland and the Clarysville Inn.
Robertson says he chose the Clarysville Inn because it served as a field hospital during the Civil War, and that historical aspect appealed to him. He also gets inspired by his surroundings.
“It doesn’t matter where you go, the mountains, trees, creeks, ponds, there is nowhere like it. Sometimes we forget that and take it for granted because we live here,” Robertson says. “I live where I live because it’s beautiful, it’s a nice relaxing area.”
The sheriff also says he “focuses heavily on sketches related to law enforcement and first responders” like his drawings “Blessed are the Peacemakers” and “Unsung Heroes”, a tribute to COVID 19 front line workers.
Sheriff Robertson says that much of his drawing is done in the “fall and winter when I have a little more downtown. The summer months tend to be busier around here but in the fall and winter, when I get home, and I find myself stressed over things that are happening at work or in the community, I can go to my drawing studio in my basement and decompress, turn on some music and sketch.”
He says some days the inspiration comes when he “sees a picture or has a thought of a place that no longer exists, buildings that are mere memories, something pertaining to law enforcement that immediately inspires me.”
One recent drawing includes of the new state police barracks with the two former barracks as well. This piece is now proudly displayed in the Cumberland Barracks.
“Especially with the way things are today, law enforcement is still supported and respected in Allegany County. If I was in some other area of Maryland, I may not still be doing this but I love the area and love the people and the people respect law enforcement,” he says. “Even law enforcement agencies get along well here. The Sheriff’s Department, Cumberland City Police, Maryland State Police, Frostburg, even our neighbors in Garret County, Keyser and surrounding areas. We all work well together and that doesn’t necessarily happen in other areas, you always have that battle of jurisdiction. We don’t have that because in order for us to survive we really rely on each other.”
As for advice for inspiring artists – or even hopeful law enforcement officials?
“You have some people who don’t support you in what you are doing but you have to do it for yourself,” he says. “Figure it out on your own, don’t let someone else lead you as to whether or not you follow your dreams. Follow your own feelings and not someone else’s.”
Meet all of this year's 25 Most Fascinating People in the December 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now!