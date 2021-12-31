Playing the Odds and Bringing it Home
Who are the Power Pack?
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
For the first time in Allegany Magazine’s nearly 16 year history of featuring your nominations and suggestions for the area’s “year-end” most fascinating, we are including some folks who captured our imagination – if not our every dream for retirement -- and we have no idea who they are – they are completely anonymous – and they apparently hope to stay that way.
This year, Allegany Magazine has decided to include on our list of the Most Fascinating People of the Year, the “Power Pack” the lucky Lonaconites who in January won and then in May of this year claimed a $731.1 million dollar Powerball prize.
Maryland is one of 11 states allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous. And with a prize that huge living in a community that small, we can’t say we blame any of them. For the record, we really don’t know who they are and it was no one on the payroll here.
When the winning drawing was first announced in January, Coney Market – the store that sold the winning ticket and claimed a $100,000 prize for selling it (they also sell Allegany Magazine if you’re feeling extra lucky) quickly became a hub of local, state and national media attention for a time. Store owner Richard Ravenscroft and his staff were presented with their check in February.
The money, he said, came not a moment too soon.
“It’s greatly appreciated,” Ravenscroft said.
He said “the bulk” of the money first went toward some renovations for the store, and the rest was split among his small staff. First, he said, he has to account for taxes, as they weren’t deducted from the total.
Ravenscroft said some people still stop by to ask if he knows who won the January 20 2021 drawing – the fourth-largest in Powerball history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history – in recent months the attention has died down.
“We had a lot of interest, but it’s tapered off,” he said.
Initially, after Lonaconing was spotlighted as the town where the ticket was sold, there was some confusion after rumors that a Lonaconing couple were the winners proved false. The couple penned a letter to the Times-News informing the community they were not so fortunate to refute the rumors.
“I would suggest for your own peace of mind, that everyone take a better look in your glove boxes, consoles of your cars or the pockets in your coats,” Wilbur Miller and Nancy Winebrenner wrote in the letter to the editor. “Who knows, maybe you are the ticket holder.”
Meanwhile, the sheriff’s department also beefed up security to the former coal furnace hamlet as gossip began to swirl and the news media began to converge and camp out, hoping for some kind of sign or signal that the winners – or maybe even just one of them -- might step forward.
As of press time for this December 2021, no one had been revealed and that was likely to remain unchanged.
“The winner who purchased the ticket checked it about a half-dozen times before stating in disbelief to the rest of the Power Pack, ‘This can’t be right, I’m going to work.’ The single Quick-Pick ticket was the only one the Power Pack purchased for the January 20 Powerball drawing,” according to a Maryland Lottery press release.
“If a winner does present the ticket, they have the option to do so without drawing attention to themselves, as Maryland is a state that allows lottery winners to receive their funds anonymously,” said a press release from the Maryland Lottery.
Where the winners reside is unknown as well. Even the number of winning participants has not been officially released by Maryland Lottery officials. Local buzz about ‘Coney has gone from just a couple of winners to as many as eight.
“The Power Pack told lottery officials they have no plans to change their lifestyles,” the release said. “They would like to invest the money to take care of their families and positively impact their communities ‘for generations to come.’”
According to the release, the group had until July 21 to claim the prize. They chose to accept it as a lump sum of more than $366 million after taxes – each person then claiming more than $ 45 million each – or roughly the estimated worth of Wil Smith, Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks, Lady GaGa, Jon Bon Jovi, and Katy Perry combined.
Just for the record, the winning numbers for the drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.