A Friend From Christmas Past
I was headed home from Midnight Mass
A hundred and sixty years ago.
The snow was new and sparkled as glass
Beneath the luster of stars aglow.
I stopped along a neighbor’s field,
Where stubble slept neath tons of snow,
A field that he and I had tilled
So many times, so long ago.
I noticed then how still it was
When harness bells and my singing stopped.
The only sound was the muffled puff
Of a clump of snow a tree had dropped.
