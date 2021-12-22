A Friend From Christmas Past

I was headed home from Midnight Mass

A hundred and sixty years ago.

The snow was new and sparkled as glass

Beneath the luster of stars aglow.

I stopped along a neighbor’s field,

Where stubble slept neath tons of snow,

A field that he and I had tilled

So many times, so long ago.

I noticed then how still it was

When harness bells and my singing stopped.

The only sound was the muffled puff

Of a clump of snow a tree had dropped.

Look for more holiday stories, original poems, and beautiful seasonal photos  in the Holiday edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now.

And find more than 200 stories and original poems and 500 beautiful photos in the forthcoming Magic and Memories: An Allegany Magazine Keepsake Treasury colllectible hardcover book available now.  Supplies, however, are limited. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video