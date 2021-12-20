A Sweet History

 

Cinnamon and vanilla –

incense to those who worship

at the altar of the baking arts

when Christmas is upon us.

A celebration of colors –

ridiculously red raspberries,

regal purple plums and fat,

audacious blueberries,

gracing the tops of golden cakes.

Crunchiness abounds –

bitter-sweet walnuts,

elegant, thin slivers of almonds

and rich and earthy pecans –

key players in this sacramental rite.

Primordial call of the ages,

a need to slice apples into wedges

and play with pastry dough,

an act binding us to the past.

Dog-eared recipe cards

 housed in a beat-up wooden box,

gifts from my mother, my friends,

and people that I barely know -

sweet history of bakers throughout time,

forever bound in holiday communion.

