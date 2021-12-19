Christmas Comes to All
By GARY FADLEY
Special Contribution, Allegany Magazine
Christmas comes to the busy mall
Where now since early in the fall
A mounting frenzy sees its crest
Of shoppers on a yearly quest.
Christmas comes to the prison too
To pierce the lonely solitude
And brings the gifts of Love and Hope
To those who on their loved ones dote.
Christmas comes to mansions bright
Where gold and silver light the night
Where pretty things are scattered wide
Beneath a tree that towers high.
Christmas comes to the very poor
With humble wreath upon the door
With oatmeal in the place of ham
But hearts upon the Holy Lamb.
Christmas comes to one and all
To palace great and cottage small
So light a candle, deck the hall
For Christmas comes to one and all.
