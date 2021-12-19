Christmas Comes to All

 

By GARY FADLEY

Special Contribution, Allegany Magazine

Christmas comes to the busy mall

Where now since early in the fall

A mounting frenzy sees its crest

Of shoppers on a yearly quest.

Christmas comes to the prison too

To pierce the lonely solitude

And brings the gifts of Love and Hope

To those who on their loved ones dote.

Christmas comes to mansions bright

Where gold and silver light the night

Where pretty things are scattered wide

Beneath a tree that towers high.

Christmas comes to the very poor

With humble wreath upon the door

With oatmeal in the place of ham

But hearts upon the Holy Lamb.

Christmas comes to one and all

To palace great and cottage small

So light a candle, deck the hall

For Christmas comes to one and all.

Look for more holiday stories, original poems, and beautiful seasonal photos  in the Holiday edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now.

And find more than 200 stories and original poems and 500 beautiful photos in the forthcoming Magic and Memories: An Allegany Magazine Keepsake Treasury colllectible hardcover book available now.  Supplies, however, are limited. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video