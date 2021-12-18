Holiday Commentary
Innocence might actually be the foundation of faith …
The flawless diamond that doesn’t hope for or seek a golden setting.
It will soon be holiday time again, thank goodness. The gifts, the carols, the menorahs, the food, the decorated tree, Umoja and Kuumba and all the rest. So many reasons to celebrate, to gather and to sing from our souls. We wait for it all year, plan and anticipate, and it slips by too quickly; our only solace is that it will come again – it isn’t a one-off.
For some, this is a religious season: the birth of Christ, the angels and the Wise Men; the miracle of the oil for the Maccabees and the re-dedication of the temple at Jerusalem. Those who commemorate Kwanzaa revel in their heritage and culture. Winter Solstice marks nature, rebirth, the sun, the moon, fire and light, life and death. And some just celebrate because it is a national holiday – and any reason for partying will do!
Those who recognize a Higher Power, mystic imponderables, the limitless potential of nature, will tell you that faith is the belief in things unseen. For Christians and Jews, this is a season of great solemnity and deeply-felt joy. Forget the presents, they will tell you, and the food. Those are a sideshow. The real event is faith.
I understand and I honor their vision, but I’d respectfully like to disagree. I don’t think this season is about faith; I think it’s about innocence.
Pure innocence. Especially for adults, who have to work at it. The sort of innocence that should wander through the year wide-eyed, but only manages to do so fleetingly on these few shortened, darkened days. These are the weeks when we are forced to return to the simple, unafraid, peering-out-at-the-falling-snow world of childhood, because so much is beyond our control. We become like newborns who welcome each onrushing bewitchment eagerly, throwing wide our arms and away our cynicism, secretly relieved that society has given us permission, for a few brief hours, to do so.
Any other time of the year we are saps, sentimentalists, and fools to admit innocence. You don’t “get ahead” that way. Any other time of the year, cynicism reigns.
Cynicism ruins faith. It makes a mockery of celebration and turns the holidays into a capitalist orgy. So we tell ourselves it’s all right, for just this moment, to be wide-eyed. Innocence is the remedy for so much that is wrong with this world, that if we’d only allow ourselves that spirit 365, universal wonder and glory might result.
Oh sure, the truth is that profit margins and advertising ploys, toy innovations and the inexplicable once-a-year demand for cranberries that keeps New England solvent – they all soar at the holidays. The wheels of the train chugging around under your Christmas tree are regrettably greased with greed. But movies and songs, cards and credos all assure us that filthy lucre is only the shell surrounding the chestnut. The kernel, the nugget, is pristine. We have a chance to believe it for a few brief weeks, if we so choose – and we do so choose, because we long for that rare, fleeting time when it is socially acceptable to gasp in astonishment, to enthuse over little things, to gaze till it melts at a single snowflake...
So much that characterizes the winter holidays harks back to childhood, when the delight of gifts wasn’t really about avarice, it was about magic. The rapture of the dreidel game lay not in the prizes, but in the excitement of watching the top spin and fall. The letter to Santa, his trip ‘round the world in one night, the bulging stocking and the presents piled high – they were as much about enchantment and mystery as they were about acquisition.
The moments we remember longest, I fancy, are those moments in which we marvel, in which we are awed and breathless, not covetous. I only recall a few particular presents I’ve received over the years – but the agog-with-anticipation sensation which begins roughly the week before Thanksgiving and lasts through New Years has stuck with me all my life.
Innocence might actually be the foundation of faith, but faith can be unwise; it can be duped. Innocence never is, never can be, because it doesn’t desire an end. It’s a flawless diamond that doesn’t hope for or seek a golden setting. Faith wants something to happen in response to it, some desired outcome. Innocence couldn’t care less about outcomes. Innocence never pursues an aim. It is a state of nature; it is never devious or convenient or malleable.
Faith can be manipulated. We can choose to believe because it suits our purposes, we can delude ourselves into believing with some reward, however praiseworthy, in mind. But childlike innocence is not calculating – it simply is.
Innocence is why the holidays sparkle. Because for one ephemeral, snowflake moment, our culture allows us to dream without risking ridicule, marvel without tempting mockery, revel without attracting contempt.
“For it is good to be children sometimes, and never better than at Christmas, when its mighty Founder was a child Himself,” wrote Charles Dickens. But the sparkle of the holidays is more than being childlike. It is being innocent by choice, because, once in the rolling year, we permit ourselves to be wise enough to understand the incalculable value of innocence.
