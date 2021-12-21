The Hills of Christmas
In Maryland hills when Christmas comes
With toys and sleds and BB guns
The lighted trees both short and tall
Adorn the houses big and small.
In frosted windows framed in snow
The gentle lights of candles glow
And fireplace scent of burning wood
Imbues each peaceful neighborhood.
The ones we love are safe and near,
The welcome mats are all sincere,
And soon the bells as clear as glass
Will sound the call to Midnight Mass.
