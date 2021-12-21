The Hills of Christmas

In Maryland hills when Christmas comes

With toys and sleds and BB guns

The lighted trees both short and tall

Adorn the houses big and small.

In frosted windows framed in snow

The gentle lights of candles glow

And fireplace scent of burning wood

Imbues each peaceful neighborhood.

The ones we love are safe and near,

The welcome mats are all sincere,

And soon the bells as clear as glass

Will sound the call to Midnight Mass.

Look for more holiday stories, original poems, and beautiful seasonal photos  in the Holiday edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now.

And find more than 200 stories and original poems and 500 beautiful photos in the forthcoming Magic and Memories: An Allegany Magazine Keepsake Treasury colllectible hardcover book available now.  Supplies, however, are limited. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video