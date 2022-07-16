And now, for some “essential non-food” items….
You’ll want to have these handy as well. Trust me.
- Paper towels or napkins
- Portable Coffee cup/thermos flask
- Plastic plates (re-usable)
- Cutlery (again, preferably re-usable)
- Sharp knife for chopping
- Small cutting and chopping board
- Wet wipes (moist towelettes or baby wipes will work)
- Small garbage bag
- Resealable plastic containers (aka Tupperware)
- A bottle/can opener (maybe even grab that corkscrew while you’re at it…. You’re going to end up wanting an adult beverage at your final destination anyway – so be prepared!)