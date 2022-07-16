Great American Road Trip 2
Photography by Shane Riggs

Being prepared with good travel food will ensure that everyone stays in a great mood and you can also save your money for a pretzel on the beach and not be tempted to pull into every fast food establishment you see along the way.

Let’s start with health snacks that will give you energy and keep you sustained as you drive. These are easily reachable foods. If your co-pilot can keep these handy in a plastic bag or sealable container, you’re all set.

1)      Fruit

Sliced bananas, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, grapes, sliced apples wedges, already peeled orange slices.

2)      Veggies

Sliced carrots, cucumbers, celery, bell peppers, pickles, radishes

3)      Cherry tomatoes

4)      Deli sandwiches or wraps

5)      A simple charcuterie spread

But keep it inside a container until you are ready to stop at a roadside picnic table.

6)      Popcorn

     

7)      Yellow corn chips, blue corn chips, or kale chips

Salty chips will make you dehydrate and you will be tempted to stop and pull into a fastfood restaurant.

8)      Granola Bars

9) Dried Fruit

10)  Crackers

11)  Pretzels

12)  Nuts (almonds, peanuts, cashews, macadamia, walnuts, pecans)

13)  Trail mix

14)  Dark chocolate

15)  Whole-grain muffins

16)  Water (Preferably in bottles.  Fill your water up in your favorite “to go” thermos – the one you keep coffee in usually and travel with that.  Keep a container of fresh drinkable water in your trunk at all times)

