Being prepared with good travel food will ensure that everyone stays in a great mood and you can also save your money for a pretzel on the beach and not be tempted to pull into every fast food establishment you see along the way.
Let’s start with health snacks that will give you energy and keep you sustained as you drive. These are easily reachable foods. If your co-pilot can keep these handy in a plastic bag or sealable container, you’re all set.
1) Fruit
Sliced bananas, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, grapes, sliced apples wedges, already peeled orange slices.
2) Veggies
Sliced carrots, cucumbers, celery, bell peppers, pickles, radishes
3) Cherry tomatoes
4) Deli sandwiches or wraps
5) A simple charcuterie spread
But keep it inside a container until you are ready to stop at a roadside picnic table.
6) Popcorn
7) Yellow corn chips, blue corn chips, or kale chips
Salty chips will make you dehydrate and you will be tempted to stop and pull into a fastfood restaurant.
8) Granola Bars
9) Dried Fruit
10) Crackers
11) Pretzels
12) Nuts (almonds, peanuts, cashews, macadamia, walnuts, pecans)
13) Trail mix
14) Dark chocolate
15) Whole-grain muffins
16) Water (Preferably in bottles. Fill your water up in your favorite “to go” thermos – the one you keep coffee in usually and travel with that. Keep a container of fresh drinkable water in your trunk at all times)