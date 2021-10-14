The song may claim that Daniel Boone was a big, big man but what about Mrs. Boone? She was quite the character herself. In July, the Evergreen Heritage Center opened its new Coal Miners Museum at the location of the former Miners’ Mule Stable at the state recognized farming facility. Allegany Magazine’s own correspondent and historical re-enactor, Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, appeared at the opening and stayed in character as Rebecca Boone, a pioneer woman in Appalachia and wife of Daniel Boone. Evergreen is planning similar activities this month at their farm, house, and museum. Visit https://evergreenheritagecenter.org for a complete list of events.