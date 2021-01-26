Meeting Molly Offstein remains one of the highlights of my job here as managing editor of Allegany Magazine. Hearing of her powerful story of recovery, I contacted her parents and asked if we could feature Molly. Her mother’s concern was that Molly was out of town at the time the interview was needed and would be until the deadline. And so, we commissioned Frostburg muralist Parris Ashley (who had himself been on our cover the previous year) to paint a portrait of Molly using provided photographs. It was even something Parris admitted he had not done before. The results were spectacular and Parris and I were able to visit Molly at her house to present her and her family with the original painting that was made into the cover. Molly continues every day on her road to recovery. We promised her that one day we would be back and the next time we did an update, we wanted her to tell us about it in her own words. She promised she would. And guess what? We both kept our promise.
We cannot remember a time when a single individual has unified a community in the way that Molly’s journey has. We can only think of a handful of times that an area has shown such amazing spirit and support for one of their own. The show of support for Molly after an accident that left her comatosed was not only palatable in Frostburg, it echoed in waves throughout all of Allegany County and beyond. The display of running shoes in windows on signs throughout all of Allegany County could not be denied or ignored.
In an era of division, it was beautiful to see a community show its support the way it has and we felt it was an uncomplicated and undisputed choice to choose Molly Offstein of Frostburg, Maryland as our Most Fascinating Person of the Year in 2018.