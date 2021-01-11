Full disclosure: Barb Buehl was on the original advisory committee that was consulted when the “idea” for a lifestyles magazine in the area was initially discussed. She was the director of the Chamber of Commerce at the time and it was then that a great relationship with what would become Allegany Magazine was born. Barb has been one of our biggest fans and supporters ever since and the feeling is mutual. After moving on to become the county’s director of tourism for many years, Barb helped us with countless stories and so it was only appropriate that one of our cover subjects featured her. We put Barb on our cover in August 2010 – more than ten years ago. Personally, I love talking to Barb. We both have a connection to Ohio and we always end up discussing the cheese and kielbasa at West Side Market in Cleveland.