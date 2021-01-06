Brooke originally appeared on the cover of our October 2009 edition in a photo shoot with Derek Green, just months before he founded Derek + Diane Photography. She was the current Miss Maryland and a former Miss Allegany County at the time.
The shot that made the cover was one of the last ones taken that Saturday. We were packing up the photo shoot for the day and Brooke had changed back into jeans and a t-shirt and was acting playful near the railroad tracks of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad. Camera in hand, Derek spotted Brooke leaning back with her sunglasses in hand and said “hold that pose…” and the rest is Allegany Magazine cover history.