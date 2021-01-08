Who do you find fascinating? It's a question Allegany Magazine has been asking our readers since 2006.
And every year, we spotlight anywhere from 15 to 20 people right here at home we think need some extra appreciation.
But it wasn’t until 2017 that we named our very first “Most” Fascinating Person of the Year – and that was Chianne Bosley – who at the time was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year at Fort Hill High School.
With her exuberant warmth, sense of humor, and infectious smile, it’s easy to see why her classmates chose her.
And Chianne continues to teach us that even though her “disability” contains the word “Down,” there is no reason to stay there.