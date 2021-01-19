Allegany Magazine Chloe Wildman
Photography by Carisa Fazenbaker for Allegany Magazine

For Chloe Wildman, working for Allegany Magazine became a good luck charm.  She started with us as a photographer and even took the September 2016 cover shot for us.  A year later, the tables were turned and Chloe was the cover. 

Chloe -- a graduate of Mountain Ridge High School -- went on to place third in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen Competition in Orlando in 2017. And she founded her own charitable foundation -- Extraordinary Hearts -- that same year.

To this day, she keeps turning tables and turning heads. We have a hard time keeping up with her!

 

