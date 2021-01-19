For Chloe Wildman, working for Allegany Magazine became a good luck charm. She started with us as a photographer and even took the September 2016 cover shot for us. A year later, the tables were turned and Chloe was the cover.
Chloe -- a graduate of Mountain Ridge High School -- went on to place third in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen Competition in Orlando in 2017. And she founded her own charitable foundation -- Extraordinary Hearts -- that same year.
To this day, she keeps turning tables and turning heads. We have a hard time keeping up with her!