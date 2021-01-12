I often get accused of putting friends on the cover of Allegany Magazine.
And I think that theory really started to kick in with the cover that featured Cody Calp. But for the record, I didn’t know Cody until we shot this cover. Or at least I thought I didn’t.
As is often the case with the magazine, I get to know someone over the interview and photo shoot process. And since Allegany Magazine works so far ahead, by the time the issue hits the stands, the subject of the cover and I frequently have become friends. In Cody’s case, I remember I even invited him to a holiday party at my house. When he arrived, he walked up the front lawn with a dear friend I have known since high school.
I said “Hi, Cyndi…Hi Cody! How do you two know each other?’ Cyndi gave me a blank stare like she could not believe I asked such a question and said “Shane! You know who Cody is – he is my son!” I said “No…he’s not…your son is six. He sang at your wedding!” and Cyndi said “yes…and that wedding was 20 years ago!”
And then there are people who hear me talk about my nephew, Cody and think I am referring to Cody Calp. I do have a nephew named Cody but even though I apparently have known Cody Calp for 24 years now, we are not related.