Here at Allegany Magazine, we had done features paying tribute to motherhood in the past but never a complete edition. Not until May 2016. That was the year we started asking our readers for stories and photos paying tribute to having a mom or being a mom. And our first cover photo was Cortney Vansdale. It was interesting to read the social media comments about this cover since it featured a very modern and beautiful depiction of being an expectant mother – with a tattoo. After a man made a negative comment about the body art, our Facebook page exploded with women in support of Cortney, of motherhood, and even of contemporary art. And that guy was never heard from again. Never mess with Mama.