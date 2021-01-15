Allegany Magazine Forno

Coty Forno's second appearance on our cover was in April/May 2014. She was the first person in our publishing history to appear on the cover more than once. 

Coty (Warn) Forno is only a handful of people to be featured twice on the cover of Allegany Magazine in our entire 15 year history.  And it’s little surprise when you realize her accomplishments and her talent for re-inventing herself.  She has grown from server at her family’s Henhouse restaurant to a sought after stage actress to film and television to a savvy local businesswoman.  Allegany Magazine readers may recognize Coty not just from her covers but the times she has been featured with us – from her appearances on stage to mentoring young people. She is one of our favorite faces and truth be told, favorite people.  And the camera loves her!

