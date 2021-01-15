Coty (Warn) Forno is only a handful of people to be featured twice on the cover of Allegany Magazine in our entire 15 year history. And it’s little surprise when you realize her accomplishments and her talent for re-inventing herself. She has grown from server at her family’s Henhouse restaurant to a sought after stage actress to film and television to a savvy local businesswoman. Allegany Magazine readers may recognize Coty not just from her covers but the times she has been featured with us – from her appearances on stage to mentoring young people. She is one of our favorite faces and truth be told, favorite people. And the camera loves her!