I always seem to get myself into a predicament when I interview and we photograph Danny Malamis for Allegany Magazine.
The first time he was featured with us, he flew photographer Melisssa Reeves and I on his plane to Frederick. Just a few months ago while putting this update on his life together, he put Melissa and I in the back of an amphibious six wheeler and we went bouncing along his nearly 400 acre property – stopping only once to enjoy the cows and all they have to aromatically offer. At one point, I remarked – both times “Can you believe I’m at work?” A day with Danny Malamis, however, is a day spent with one of the most inspiring, optimistic, and hopeful people I am honored to know. And it’s truly never boring.
And oh, yes, I do remember being in that single engine plane and watching the rolling landscape of the mountain Maryland countryside below as we traversed by air for a magazine interview. It remains the best view during a lunch appointment I have ever had. I had actually just “returned” to my position as editor and it was the first “assignment” I gave to myself. To this day, I have some private aerial shots of Allegany County on the return flight and a few new friendships that I cherish.
For this photo assignment, Allegany Magazine toured the 470 acres of land the Malamis family purchased outside Oldtown recently. It will be on these grounds that the next five years will see the construction of Luke’s Place – a retreat facility for people with Developmental Disabilities – a place where folks of all ages living with challenges can camp, congregate in the lodge, worship at the onsite chapel, stay in private cabins, swim on their own private beach, ride horses, work with livestock, plant trees and pick fruit from orchards, and feel grounded while reaching for the sky.