In 2018, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the blockbuster movie Grease in which Allegany Magazine columnist and Cumberland’s own Eddie Deezen makes his screen debut embodying the character of Eugene –we decided to up the ante for our usual 35 under 35 to 40 under 40. And once we saw the results of the photos for that issue, we picked one man and one woman to “re-imagine” the famous iconic poster that promoted the movie. Aaron and Kristi didn’t even know each other until they showed up at Allegany Magazine one night – dressed in character for a shoot with our photographer, Karen Morgan. It was an edition you might see we were hopelessly devote to do.