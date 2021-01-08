I have very fond memories of working with Hannah Brewer Dell. In 2011, I was asked to judge a pageant and was one of the first people responsible for one of her first crowns. I even followed her all the way to Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2016 when she competed in Miss America and placed in the top seven. Hearing this amazing young woman I consider a friend sing God Bless America to a packed Boardwalk Hall on the 15th anniversary of September 11 is still one of the most spine tingling experiences of my career.
Oh yeah...and there is also the time she agreed to stay for a few more poses with our photographer at her magazine photo shoot but only if I would climb the tree behind her. Always the professional, I did was asked for the perfect photo.