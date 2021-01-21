While this is Allegany Magazine’s 15th anniversary, I did take some time away as managing editor. When I returned to pilot the ship in 2014, my first cover story and first cover shoot was with Jade Kenny. We had a great time shooting her photos at the Allegany Museum with photographer Melissa Reeves, Miss Maryland director Sherry Rush and even costume designer, Lexie Haines - who loaned us some masks. Jade was also kind enough to come a few months later when the magazine debuted and Allegany Magazine was “relaunched” and re-introduced to the public at a wonderful breakfast reception.