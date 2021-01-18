It’s interesting. I had been trying to get Jarrod Harper on the cover of Allegany Magazine for quite some time. Perhaps years. I contacted every source I could. And then one day, on social media, I noticed a friend of mine – Stacey Blubaugh -- posted pictures with him.
I messaged her and asked how she knew him and explained my dilemma. “Oh, I can get him for you,” Stacey said. “He’s my baby brother!” And she wasn’t kidding! Not only was she instrumental in getting the interview but when I called West Virginia University’s Athletic Department, I dropped her name and I was in. The power of family and friends and small town connections.
Stacey passed away suddenly just five months after Jarrod appeared on our cover. She did not live to see him obtain his goal of joining the NFL or to see what he is doing with his career now. But I know she continues to cheer us both on. And this time, contacting Jarrod for this follow up was as easy as asking him directly.
Thanks, Jarrod!
And thanks, Stacey -- we all still miss you terribly.