I remember my interview with Justyn McFarland. We had lunch at D’Atri in Lavale after his photo shoot with our photo correspondent, Kyra Lashley. And what struck me about Justyn – a Frostburg native who had moved to the D.C. suburbs to pursue his career was how grounded and connected he still felt to his hometown. When he spoke about beating cancer, he didn’t talk about this being a solo effort. He credited his mother – a former schoolteacher at Beall and his sister—who donated the marrow that saved his life. As a kid, I used to be intimidated and maybe even a bit scared by a person documenting his life through tattoos. But each and every inch of ink Justyn McFarland has tells a story – and it’s a story of hope, overcoming adversity, and survival.