Behind the cover
Allegany Magazine
Our First Wedding Edition
The June 27, 2015 wedding of Kevin and Morgan Mayberry was chosen as the cover of Allegany Magazine's very first "All Wedding" Edition -- published in February 20116 -- which coincided with our first Allegany Magazine/Cumberland Times-News Bridal Showcase that same year.
The photo -- taken by Derek + Diane Photography -- would be the photographers' first wedding cover for Allegany Magazinea and their seventh cover overall in our 15 year history.
Cover design by Shannon Burnside.
February 2016