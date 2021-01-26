I had always wanted to do a special edition of Allegany Magazine featuring weddings. In 2016, I finally got my chance. That year, I asked area photographers to send me photos or weddings they had shot the last year. I was more than pleased when one of our former photo correspondents, Derek Green, sent us the photo of Morgan Mayberry that was later picked for the cover. It set the bar for all photographer in the wedding edition and raised the quality of our covers from that moment forward. And it was great to have Derek “back.”
And yes, Allegany Magazine is publishing a 2021 Wedding Edition. It is coming this March! Look for it soon!