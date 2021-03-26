Allegany Magazine
Wedding Edition 2020
Jada and Garrett D’Atri graced the cover of our Wedding Edition for the year 2020.
“Our wedding took place at Swallow Falls in Garrett County. Our flower girls were our niece Gianna Williams (9 years old), our daughter Italeigh D‘Atri (2 years old), and other daughter Avalina D’Atri (1 year old). I was walked down the aisle by my father, Jeffrey Lowery. My brother Dalton Lowery escorted by mother Tina Lowery. Garrett escorted his sister Jade D’Atri and his mother Kelly D’Atri. Our photographer was Anna Brown photography and she was incredible! All formal wear was purchased and rented from Maggie McCarty at True Elegance Bridal and Formal Boutique.”
Jada D’Atri
Photography by Anna Brown Photography
Cover Design by Jeremy Warnick
February 2020