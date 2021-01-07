We were so impressed with Parris and his work that when we realized he was going to be the cover story, I asked two other photographers to give photographing him a shot.
I had worked with the talented Tyler Clayton before and I asked him and then I asked a newcomer – someone I had never worked with at the magazine but decided to try out – a newbie named Karen Morgan. Her photo of Parris was the one picked for the July 2016 cover and it would become Karen's first of 19 covers she has shot for us – making her the photo correspondent with the most Allegany Magazine covers in our history.
Parris himself remains a prolific presence in Allegany County. After our edition was published that featured him, he was hired to paint the very high profile mural at the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad station.