“For our spring fashion feature, Allegany Magazine caught up with Lavale's Rachel Ellsworth, Miss Maryland 2005, just two days before her departure to compete as one of 52 beautiful contestants in the Miss American pageant...Broadcast on Country Music Television and hosted by Desparate Housewives' actor James Denton, the Miss America Pageant was held January 21 in Las Vegas...and while Rachel did not win the coveted crown when all was said and done, she's still a winner in our book.”
– Allegany Magazine. April/May 2006