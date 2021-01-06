We had planned to spotlight television personality and Fort Hill graduate Rebeca Arthur on our cover from the planning stages of the November 2016 edition.
And Rebeca – one of the 80’s “It” girls thanks to the TGIF offering of Perfect Strangers on ABC – (she also appeared as Tina, the 1960s "copy girl" in Scrooged with Bill Murray!) sent us beautiful photos.
But our publisher at the time looked at proposed covers and knowing it was for a November cover said “What does this have to do with Thanksgiving?” and wanted a Thanksgiving appropriate cover.
And so, I did something I had never done before. I emailed a celebrity to tell her the photos she had submitted had been rejected by this magazine and we needed something more Thanksgiving related. Both Rebeca and I were undeterred, however, to get her on the front of the magazine and so she said “Give me two days.”
And in 48 hours she had emailed me photos of her in her own kitchen at home in sunny California baking pumpkin pies. She more than earned the cover that month!