I did not know Rick Rando of Kickmasters Karate until we showed up at his then new facility just outside Frostburg for a photo shoot. The original story about him was written by Ellen McDaniel-Weissler and I was only there to serve as an art director for a few minutes with the photographer.
Since then, Rick has become not only a wonderful supporter of the magazine and its mission but also of me.
I was asked if I was going to share my most personal story about him for this anniversary issue and after much self reflection I thought maybe I should.
As some of you may know, my mother died 14 days after sustaining injuries in a single car accident in late 2017. While she was trapped inside her car waiting for paramedics to arrive, she dug into her purse, pulled out her cell phone and called me to tell me what happened. I told her I was on my way to her and I asked if anyone was there.
She said a man was with her, holding her hand, and that he promised he would not leave her until the ambulance arrived.
That man – I found out later – was Rick Rando.