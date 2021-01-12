I don’t think there was anywhere in downtown Cumberland we did not go for the photo shoot with actor, Ryan Bowie. Ryan had already graduated from Frostburg State University but was back as a guest artist in residence for a production of Godspell at the university. He had already moved out of the area and so getting him here a lot earlier to do a photo shoot with Derek Green was a challenge but we made the most of it. Ironically, the photo chosen for the cover was taken near the end of the day, inside the black box theatre of FSU. It was just Ryan – ready to be finished we think – in a dark theatre, in his T-shirt looking right into the camera. We still have people ask us to this day if we photo shopped the color of his eyes. And the answer is no. That is pure Ryan.