We love that when we asked Sabrina Frost to participate in this 15th anniversary edition, she took the assignment very seriously and added the number 15 to her photo session. Sabrina first appeared on our September 2018 cover and we suspect that will not be her only time. Sabrina has a fan following – not just because of her participation in the pageant world but because of her studies. Sabrina Frost will boldly tell you she intends to be part of the team that discovers the cure for cancer. And after spending some time with her we have no doubt.